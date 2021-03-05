2 Men Attempt to Lure 10-Year-Old Long Island Boy Walking to Bus Stop: Police

School administrators and town officials on Long Island issued a warning to parents at the end of the week following an attempted luring Thursday morning.

A 10-year-old boy had left his home in Russell Gardens, walking toward his school bus stop that morning when a light-colored van approached the boy, Nassau County police said.

Officials said a man stepped out of the van and told the boy to get inside. The boy immediately ran home and contacted his mother, who called police.

No one, it appears got a good look at the van. Police were back in the area on Friday looking for the vehicle.

"He did the right thing. You don't walk to strangers, you turn around and go back in the house," said Peter Koh, a neighboring who was jogging in the area Thursday morning as police arrived.

Authorities have put out a call to neighbors to check any Ring doorbells or home security systems for video of the suspects.

The school district emailed a letter to parents and students on Thursday notifying them of the incident and urging parents to use the opportunity to review safety rules with their children.

"I'd just like to thank my community for all their love and support, and may God bless and protect your children; talk to them and make them aware," the boy's mom, Sonia Baronci, said.