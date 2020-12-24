2 Dead, 4 Hurt as SUV Driver Flips and Hits 4 Cars on Garden State Parkway

Two people died and four others were hurt, one of them seriously, in a five-vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday, officials say.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a GMC Suburban lost control of the vehicle in the southbound lanes in Clifton, ran off the left side of the road, struck a concrete barrier and flipped over. She ended up in the northbound lanes, where she hit a Cadillac, a Camry, an Altima and a Passat, State Police say.

The driver of the GMC, identified as 57-year-old Sandra Vanderslice, and a backseat passenger in the Camry, 29-year-old Maxim Viscio of Jersey City, both died at the scene. The Camry driver was seriously hurt, while the Passat driver and two passengers sustained what were described as "moderate injuries."

Neither the Cadillac nor the Altima driver were hurt.

The northbound lanes of the Parkway were closed for about four hours in the area as authorities investigated. A cause of the crash remains under investigation.