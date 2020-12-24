Garden State Parkway

2 Dead, 4 Hurt as SUV Driver Flips and Hits 4 Cars on Garden State Parkway

A cause of the crash remains under investigation

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

Two people died and four others were hurt, one of them seriously, in a five-vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday, officials say.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a GMC Suburban lost control of the vehicle in the southbound lanes in Clifton, ran off the left side of the road, struck a concrete barrier and flipped over. She ended up in the northbound lanes, where she hit a Cadillac, a Camry, an Altima and a Passat, State Police say.

The driver of the GMC, identified as 57-year-old Sandra Vanderslice, and a backseat passenger in the Camry, 29-year-old Maxim Viscio of Jersey City, both died at the scene. The Camry driver was seriously hurt, while the Passat driver and two passengers sustained what were described as "moderate injuries."

Local

COVID-19 4 hours ago

NJ Mandates COVID Testing for Flights From UK; NY Hospitalizations on Brink of 7,000

Waterbury 17 hours ago

Waterbury UPS Driver Remembered After Co-Worker Arrested on Murder Charge

Neither the Cadillac nor the Altima driver were hurt.

The northbound lanes of the Parkway were closed for about four hours in the area as authorities investigated. A cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Garden State ParkwayNew JerseyPhiladelphiaJersey Citytraffic deaths
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us