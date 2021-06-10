16-Year-Old NYC Bicyclist Dies 3 Days After Toyota Hit-Run Collision: Cops

Police are looking for a 2019 Toyota Camry driver they say hit a 16-year-old New York City boy on his bicycle in Queens last week, leaving him bleeding in the road with head trauma, and sped off, authorities said Thursday.

Cops responding to a 911 call about a collision involving a bicyclist on College Point Boulevard near 18th Avenue Friday night found Darwin Durazno lying in the roadway. The Corona teen was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He died Monday, three days after he was hit, authorities said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Camry driver was traveling north on College Point Boulevard the previous Friday night when the vehicle veered left, crossing over the double yellow lines into the southbound lane to get by another vehicle traveling north, authorities said.

As the Camry entered the southbound lane going the wrong way, it hit the bicyclist, who was heading in that direction the correct way. The car kept going afterward.

It was later found unoccupied on 15th Avenue. No arrests have been made.