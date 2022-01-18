15-Year-Old Girl Killed After School Bus Apparently Hits Her in NYC

What to Know A 15-year-old girl was found dead in a Brooklyn street after she was apparently hit by a school bus, and the driver later arrested, police said Monday.

The vehicle, described as a yellow school bus, was gone when officers arrived around 8 a.m. at the scene on Bedford Avenue and Avenue P, near the Midwood neighborhood. They were answering a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

The New York Police Department identified the girl as Antonina Zatulovska. A 55-year-old man was arrested on charges of failing to yield to a pedestrian and failing to use due care.

It wasn’t immediately clear who owns the bus. The city Education Department said none of its buses were on the road, as schools were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.