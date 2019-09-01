15-Year-Old Boy Missing in Jersey Shore Water

The search effort for a 15-year-old swimmer who disappeared in the water off Monmouth County.

Rescuers searched on Sunday afternoon for a 15-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming with family in the water off the Jersey Shore.

The boy and his sister were reported in distress in Monmouth County's Spring Lake burough by the Newark Avenue jetty just before 3 p.m., Spring Lake Police Chief Ed Kerr said.

The girl was rescued by a family member, Kerr said. The brother hasn't been seen since.

The Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police were assisting with helicopters, divers and rescue boats.

There was a strong rip current on Sunday.

All beaches in Spring Lake were closed as lifeguards were diverted to the rescue.