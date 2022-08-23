13-Year-Old Becomes 4th Arrest in Deadly NYC Cab Confrontation; 1 Teen Still Sought

A 13-year-old girl was arrested in connection to a Queens confrontation that led to a cab driver's death, the fourth person (and second teenager) to be charged in the case, according to police.

Tuesday's arrest of the teenage girl, who faces gang assault and theft of service charges, comes less than a week after three others were charged in the violent Aug. 13 incident. Taxi driver Kutin Gyimah was dropping off five passengers near Arverne Project and Beach 54 Street in the Rockaways just before 6:30 a.m. that day when the passengers tried to skip out on the fare, authorities said.

Gyimah chased them down, which is when police said the group ganged up and attacked him, causing him to fall and hit his head on cement. The 52-year-old was taken to St. John's Hospital, where he later died.

Police are still searching for three out of the five people caught attacking a queens cab driver on camera. Myles Miller reports.

Of the five suspects, four are now in custody, including the primary person wanted in Gyimah's death, police said. Austin Amos, 20, surrendered at the precinct last Thursday, his mother alongside him, according to senior law enforcement officials. He faces manslaughter and assault charges on top of the gang assault and theft of services charges the other suspects face as well.

Another 20-year-old, Nickolas Porter, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested later and charged with gang assault and theft of services. The NYPD is said to be looking for one more person, a 15-year-old girl, in connection with the attack, senior law enforcement officials said.

The group was Gyimah's first fare of the day, and his family said that driving a cab was the joy of his life. His number one goal when working, however: Getting home to his wife and four children.

At a press conference Thursday, Gyimah's widow was pleased to hear about the arrests, but still was looking for justice to be served for her husband.

"My husband was a good man...He was everything we had, he was my children’s hero," Abigail Barwuah said through tears. "I am happy that these guys have been identified."

She also had a message to the girls who were still out there.

"I’m telling them to turn them elves in because you’re going to be caught," Barwuah said. "Even if they are not caught by man, God is going to bring them in."

A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to arrests. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS with info.