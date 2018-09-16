What to Know A 13-year-old girl is missing from a residential facility on Long Island, police said

A 13-year-old girl is missing from a residential facility on Long Island, police said.

Talaysia Williams was last seen leaving Mercy First in Syosset around 11:22 p.m. on Saturday, Nassau County police said.

Williams is 5-foot-2 and 105 pounds, according to police. Police didn’t say what she was was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.