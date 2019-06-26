12-Year-Old Boy Drowns at New Jersey Lake Club - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
First Night of Democrat Debates
logo_nyc_2x

12-Year-Old Boy Drowns at New Jersey Lake Club

The child went into the water at the Lake Valhalla Club in Montville and never resurfaced, before being located under a dock minutes later

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Boy Pulled from New Jersey Lake Dies

    A 12-year-old boy who went into the water and didn't resurface was found under a dock at a private club 20 minutes later. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. NBC 4 New York's Dennis Protsko reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A 12-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was pulled from the water at a private blub in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say

    • The child went into the water at the Lake Valhalla Club in Montville and never resurfaced, before being located under a dock minutes later

    • CPR was performed on the boy on the way to the hospital, where he later died, according to police sources

    A 12-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was pulled from the water at a private club in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say.

    The child went into the water at the Lake Valhalla Club in Montville around 3:30 p.m., according to sources, and never resurfaced. First responders were called and located the boy underneath a dock more than 20 minutes later.

    CPR was performed on the boy on the way to the hospital, where he later died, according to police sources.

    There were multiple lifeguards on duty at the time of the incident, which is now under investigation.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us