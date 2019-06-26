12-Year-Old Boy Drowns at New Jersey Lake Club

A 12-year-old boy who went into the water and didn't resurface was found under a dock at a private club 20 minutes later. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. NBC 4 New York's Dennis Protsko reports.

What to Know A 12-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was pulled from the water at a private blub in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say

The child went into the water at the Lake Valhalla Club in Montville and never resurfaced, before being located under a dock minutes later

CPR was performed on the boy on the way to the hospital, where he later died, according to police sources

A 12-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was pulled from the water at a private club in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say.

The child went into the water at the Lake Valhalla Club in Montville around 3:30 p.m., according to sources, and never resurfaced. First responders were called and located the boy underneath a dock more than 20 minutes later.

CPR was performed on the boy on the way to the hospital, where he later died, according to police sources.

There were multiple lifeguards on duty at the time of the incident, which is now under investigation.