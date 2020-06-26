Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

1-Year-Old Boy's Death Ruled a Homicide; No Arrests Made Yet: Police

A medical examiner ruled the death of a 1-year-old boy in New York City last Saturday a homicide, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The toddler was unconscious and unresponsive when emergency responders picked up 1-year-old Kadein O'Neill from an apartment on W 33rd Street in Brooklyn around 3 p.m. on June 20, police said Friday.

EMS crews transported the young boy to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Schools 7 hours ago

NJ Reveals Its Plans for School This Fall as NYC Warns Parents, ‘Be Ready for Staggering'

caught on camera 5 hours ago

Stranger Socks 78-Year-Old Woman in Head in 2nd Random NYC Elderly Attack in Weeks

Law enforcement sources say the child died from blunt force trauma to the torso and there were no outward signs of trauma.

No arrests were made as of Friday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNew York CityCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us