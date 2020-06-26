1-Year-Old Boy's Death Ruled a Homicide; No Arrests Made Yet: Police

A medical examiner ruled the death of a 1-year-old boy in New York City last Saturday a homicide, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The toddler was unconscious and unresponsive when emergency responders picked up 1-year-old Kadein O'Neill from an apartment on W 33rd Street in Brooklyn around 3 p.m. on June 20, police said Friday.

EMS crews transported the young boy to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Law enforcement sources say the child died from blunt force trauma to the torso and there were no outward signs of trauma.

No arrests were made as of Friday afternoon.