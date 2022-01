Police are responding to a shooting in or near the emergency room waiting area at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Police officials say a man was shot in the arm, either at the entry to the waiting room or in the waiting room of the hospital.

It appeared to be a targeted shooting, the sources said; the suspect fled.

The hospital was locked down as a precaution, though the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story.