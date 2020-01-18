1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting on New Jersey Highway: Police

What to Know Two people were shot on I-80 in Lodi, New Jersey early Saturday, police say

One of the victims died and the other victim was injured, according to police

Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the shooting; an investigation is ongoing

One person died and another person was hurt in a shooting on a New Jersey highway early Saturday, authorities say.

New Jersey state troopers say they found two people shot in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Lodi, New Jersey just after midnight.

One person was dead and the other person was injured, according to police. A portion of I-80 near the on-ramp from Route 17 was temporarily closed as police investigated the shooting.

Police didn’t immediately release the name and age of the person who died or provide any information on the condition of the injured victim.

No one had been arrested in connection with the shootings as of Sunday morning. An investigation is ongoing.