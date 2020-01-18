Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Lodi

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting on New Jersey Highway: Police

A portion of I-80 near the on-ramp from Route 17 was temporarily closed as police investigated the shooting

By Ken Buffa

By Ken Buffa

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Two people were shot on I-80 in Lodi, New Jersey early Saturday, police say
  • One of the victims died and the other victim was injured, according to police
  • Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the shooting; an investigation is ongoing

One person died and another person was hurt in a shooting on a New Jersey highway early Saturday, authorities say. 

New Jersey state troopers say they found two people shot in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Lodi, New Jersey just after midnight.

One person was dead and the other person was injured, according to police. A portion of I-80 near the on-ramp from Route 17 was temporarily closed as police investigated the shooting.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Storm Team 4 30 mins ago

Bitter Cold, Snowy Mess on Tap for Tri-State; Travel Delays Expected

Suffolk County 1 hour ago

Woman, 60, Fatally Struck Crossing Long Island Road: Police

Police didn’t immediately release the name and age of the person who died or provide any information on the condition of the injured victim.

No one had been arrested in connection with the shootings as of Sunday morning. An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

LodiNew JerseyshootingI-80
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us