1 Arrested, 5 Wanted in NYC Mob Attack After SUVs Collide

A 23-year-old Bronx man has been arrested on a robbery charge in connection with a collision that prompted people from his Lexus SUV to surround the other driver, with some leaping on the roof of his Kia van as others beat him, police said Wednesday.

The NYPD says the attack dates back to March 30, when the 53-year-old victim, who had been driving a Kia van, collided with a Lexus SUV that had been moving north on Exterior Street. It happened right in front of the Best Buy store, authorities say.

The collision caused both vehicles to hit a parked Honda sedan, which was empty. After the impact, cops say five men who had been passengers in the Lexus and the 23-year-old driver, later identified as Miquiel Guerrero, surrounded the Kia van.

The moment of impact -- and what happens next -- was caught on video (above).

One man climbed on top of the Kia while another started punching the victim in the face repeatedly, police say. The victim ran from the scene. Two of his attackers got in the van he had left behind and drove off. Three others fled in the Honda sedan.

Guerrero, the Lexus driver, remained at the scene and was taken into custody, police said. He was subsequently charged with robbery. Attorney information wasn't known.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a fractured eye socket and lacerations suffered in the attack. Cops are continuing to search for the five other suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.