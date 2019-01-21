1 Person Injured in 4-Alarm Fire at Brooklyn Home: FDNY - NBC New York
1 Person Injured in 4-Alarm Fire at Brooklyn Home: FDNY

More than 130 firefighters responded to the blaze

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • One person suffered a non-life threatening injury after a fire tore through a home in Brooklyn, the FDNY said

    • The department got a call reporting a fire at a home on Schenck Avenue in Cypress Hills around 6:50 p.m. Monday

    • More than 130 firefighters responded to the blaze

    One person suffered a non-life threatening injury after a fire tore through a home in Brooklyn, the FDNY said.

    The department got a call reporting a fire at a home on Schenck Avenue in Cypress Hills around 6:50 p.m. Monday, it said. 

    More than 130 firefighters responded to the blaze. The fire started on the first floor of the home, the FDNY said. 

    A witness told News 4 he saw the home engulfed by flames.

    "I just saw the whole thing on fire — there was smoke coming out of everywhere, flames shooting  out, and there was nothing else I could do except run," the witness said.

    It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started.

