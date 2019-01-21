1 Person Injured in 4-Alarm Fire at Brooklyn Home: FDNY

What to Know
One person suffered a non-life threatening injury after a fire tore through a home in Brooklyn, the FDNY said.
The department got a call reporting a fire at a home on Schenck Avenue in Cypress Hills around 6:50 p.m. Monday, it said.
More than 130 firefighters responded to the blaze. The fire started on the first floor of the home, the FDNY said.
A witness told News 4 he saw the home engulfed by flames.
"I just saw the whole thing on fire — there was smoke coming out of everywhere, flames shooting out, and there was nothing else I could do except run," the witness said.
It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started.