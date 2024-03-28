Brooklyn trainer breaks world record for lunges — with more than 2,800 in an hour

This guy does not skip leg day. If anything, he lives for them.

Austin Head broke the Guinness World Record for number of lunges done in an hour on Monday, doing 2,825 of them along the Brooklyn waterfront in DUMBO.

"To get my mindset, right, I would listen to motivational videos, by Tony Robbins, and very uplifting [and] inspiring music," said Head. "[The] mantra that helped me achieve the world record was “I AM POWERFUL, I AM STRONG!!"

Head continued to work as a trainer in Brooklyn as he prepared for his record-setting attempt, teaching almost 30 hours a week of exercise classes — a combination that required plenty of recovery, he admitted.

"I would get weekly IVs, consistently use red light therapy, cold plunges, as well as stretch/massage sessions. This was a big game changer for me," Head said.

Students in Head's classes joined his friends and family — including his mother and grandmother who flew in from Texas — in cheering him on as he went for the feat, according to Guinness World Records, even amid less-than-ideal weather conditions.

Head also aimed to raise money to support community athletic programs and green parks for NYC kids to play in, hoping to raise $3 per lunge. In the end, he raised $7,600 for the Life Time Foundation, Guinness World Records said.