In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Leana Wen, President of Planned Parenthood, speaks during a press conference on the reintroduction of the Women's Health Protection Act at the House Triangle of the US Capitol in Washington.

Planned Parenthood's president was removed from her post following a "secret meeting" of the board, NBC News reports.

Dr. Leana Wen tweeted the news of her ousting Tuesday, saying, "We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood."

Wen took over as president in November 2018 after longtime president Cecile Richards stepped down.