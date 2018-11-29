Mental Health Clinic Opens Inside a Walmart in Texas - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Mental Health Clinic Opens Inside a Walmart in Texas

Executives said the goal is to offer mental health services to people in rural communities who might otherwise not get care

Published 2 hours ago

    Jae C. Hong/AP, File
    This May 9, 2013, file photo shows a worker pushing shopping carts in front of a Walmart store in La Habra, Calif.

    You can go to Walmart to buy toothpaste and shampoo, order glasses or fulfill a drug prescription. Now, some customers can also get therapy, Today.com reported.

    A new outpatient mental health clinic has opened inside a Walmart store in Carrollton, Texas, north of Dallas. People can walk in, call or make an appointment online to see a licensed mental health professional about problems such as anxiety, depression, grief, relationship troubles or the stresses of everyday living. 

    Beacon Health Options, a Boston-based behavioral health services company, is leasing space in the store and runs the clinic. It’s the first such practice Beacon has opened in a retail setting, the company announced in a news release this week, noting the location was chosen for its convenience. More than 10 million Texans live in an area considered to have a shortage of mental health care professionals, the company added.

    Executives said the goal is to offer mental health services to people in rural communities who might otherwise not get care.

