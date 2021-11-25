GOOD NEWS

Mom, Daughter Reunite With NY Heroes Who Saved Duo After Harrowing Car Crash

A Westchester County mom has a lot to be grateful for -- being able to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday after they were nearly killed in a crash over the summer.

The mother-daughter duo faced a harrowing ordeal -- captured on surveillance camera -- that took place on Lake Avenue when a car slammed into them, sent them crashing into a barber shop, trapping them underneath the vehicle.

Yonkers police officers jumped into action, and with the help of three good Samaritans, lifted the car off of them.

For the first time since July, the men reunited with the baby and her mom.

One officer who has been helping the family read a statement on their behalf.

"These last four months have been incredibly tough, but Leslie and I continue to do better and get stronger every day," officer Lorraine Fata said on behalf of the family.

"They have a long road to recovery, but they are doing great," officer Rocco Fusco said. "Something to be thankful for. Just happy we were close by and we were able to help out."

One of the good Samaritans that came to the rescue said he is amazed at their recovery.

"I would have never thought in a million years both of them would have been like they are right now," Michael Larusso said.

The driver pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault. He faces up to 15 years behind bars when he is sentenced in a few months.

