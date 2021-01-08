Virus Updates: US Tops 4K Deaths for 1st Time, Sets Record for New COVID Cases

The United States has reported more than 21.6 million coronavirus cases and 365,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News, as the virus continues to spread in what is believed to be a post-holiday surge.

In California, virus-related deaths are climbing as ICUs are running out of space, forcing the state to deploy 88 refrigerated trailers, up from 60 a few weeks ago, for use as makeshift morgues, mostly in hard-hit Southern California.

Meanwhile, the new coronavirus variant first found in the United Kingdom has now been detected in more states, including Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Texas. New York has reported only one COVID-19 case with the new variant so far, but there's likely more cases that just haven't been detected, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

US Again Sets Daily Record of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

For the second day in a row, the United States set a record for new coronavirus cases and deaths.

The U.S. reported 268,883 COVID-19 cases and 4,110 deaths on Thursday, according to NBC News. It's the first time the U.S. has seen more than 4,000 deaths in one day since the start of the pandemic.

Philadelphia 76ers Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Philadelphia 76ers player has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the team confirmed to NBC10 Philadelphia.

The Sixers played the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday night. The spokesperson told NBC10 the team will remain in New York City and will follow the guidance of league protocols.

The spokesperson did not reveal which player tested positive.

