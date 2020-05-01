US Virus Updates: May Day Protests, Strikes Planned; Texas Reopens as Deaths Spike

A new month brings more of the same problems as workers across the country plan to strike and protest against individual companies and state governments' responses to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, May 1.

Some of the protesters want better protections while at work, while others are calling for an easing of stay-at-home orders so they can return to work. The weekly jobless report claim released Thursday showed that nearly 30 million people lost their jobs in the past six weeks. And although President Donald Trump is confident about the nation’s readiness to re-open, documents obtained by NBC News Thursday showed the federal government undermined this outlook when it ordered more than 100,000 body bags in April.

More than 63,000 people have died thus far in the U.S., and more than 1.07 million have been infected. The true toll is believed to be much higher because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Nationwide Work Safety Strike, Virus Lockdown Protest Set for May Day

Essential workers will strike nationwide on May Day to demand safer conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, while other groups plan rallies against tight stay-at-home orders they say are crippling the U.S. economy.

Organizers say employees of Amazon, Whole Foods, Target, Fedex and other companies have become the unexpected frontline workers of the pandemic. Employees will walk off the job or call out sick Friday on International Workers' Day in cities across the U.S. to demand unpaid time off work, hazard pay, sick leave, protective gear and cleaning supplies.

They say flawed policies by employers caused some of their co-workers to contract COVID-19.

“For these reasons, we are engaging in a mass sickout and exercising our right to refuse unsafe work conditions,” according to a statement by Whole Foods workers.

Demonstrations are planned in New York, Washington, Los Angeles and other cities. Protesters are asking consumers not to cross picket lines or use those companies’ services for the day in solidarity.

Across the country, workers who interact with the public — nurses, grocery store workers and delivery drivers among them — have taken action in recent weeks to protect themselves. Rolling job actions have popped up across the limping economy, including by Pittsburgh sanitation workers who walked off their jobs and fast-food employees in California who left restaurants to perform socially distant protests in their cars.

Hundreds of protesters, many armed with guns, attended a rally at the Michigan Capitol building on Thursday, demonstrating against Michigan’s stay at home mandates as lawmakers debate extending the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration.

Texas' Virus Deaths Hit Single-Day High on Eve of Reopening

The Texas coronavirus death toll hit a single-day high of 50 Thursday, NBC DFW reports.

The new figures come just as the state prepares for a slow reboot of one of the world's largest economies by re-opening retail, restaurants, malls and movies to limited amounts of customers.

Gov. Greg Abbott's "stay-at-home" order expires Friday.

The death toll of 119 over the past three days mark the deadliest stretch since the state's first fatality in the pandemic was recorded March 17.

The governor released a statement Thursday, one day before his Open Texas plan goes into effect, regarding new guidance from the Texas Workforce Commission that assures, "Texans can continue to receive unemployment benefits throughout the COVID-19 response if they choose not to return to work for certain reasons as specified by TWC."

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.