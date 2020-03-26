Satellite Images Show Pollution Levels Dropping in U.S. Cities Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Pollution levels in China to Italy dropped dramatically after people were forced to stay home to halt the spread of the coronavirus and the United States is no different.

Using data from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-5P satellite, the images first posted by Pattrn, a subset of the Weather Channel, show a correlation between the decrease of nitrogen dioxide levels in the atmosphere in cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, and the period of time when people started to limit outdoor activities due to the virus.

Traffic and pollution levels across the U.S. have dropped amid the #COVIDoutbreak. @DescartesLabs processed data from #Sentinel-5P satellite and compared it to March 10-22 of last year. Here's what they found: pic.twitter.com/DTk2QSRjLy — Pattrn (@pattrn) March 24, 2020

Nitrogen dioxide is an air pollutant which mostly comes from heating, power generation, engines in vehicles and ships, according to the World Health Organization.

When the coronavirus began spreading in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, Sentinel-5P images showed a huge cloud of nitrogen dioxide over the country. But when compared to the data in February, the emission of the pollutant seems to have significantly decreased.

NASA scientists said that similar emissions reductions have been observed in other countries during economic disruptions, NBC News reported.

A new animation showing the variation of nitrogen dioxide emissions over #China (Dec-March) – thanks to @CopernicusEU #Sentinel5P data.

Sentinel-5P currently provides the most accurate measurements of NO2 and other trace gases from space.

ℹ️https://t.co/Gn9mvSnIu6 pic.twitter.com/nDLrboKnXG — ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) March 19, 2020

"This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic dropoff over such a wide area for a specific event," Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a statement this month.

Here it is observed in Europe after the virus started spreading rapidly in Italy.

Fluctuation of nitrogen dioxide emissions across #Europe from 1 Jan until 11 Mar 2020, using a 10-day moving average & data from @CopernicusEU #Sentinel5P.



The decline in NO2 emissions over the #PoValley 🇮🇹 is particularly evident.https://t.co/MkPuG4IcOi pic.twitter.com/LcNH1QsmaB — ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) March 13, 2020

To date, over 470,000 people around the world have been infected with the coronavirus and over 21,000 people have died.