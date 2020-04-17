GOOD NEWS

NYC Sings ‘New York, New York’ After Nightly Clapping Salute to Medical Workers

What better way to show medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight that everyone thinks they're top of the list, king of the hill, aaaaa numberrrrr onnnnne?

Man cheering out winow
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

A man takes part as people applaud and cheer out of their windows to show their gratitude to medical staff and essential workers on April 16, 2020 in New York City, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

" data-ellipsis="false">

New Yorkers think the world of the medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, and want to do whatever they can to show their appreciation for everything they've done to help save lives.

So what's the best way to show those men and women that everyone thinks they're top of the list, king of the hill, aaaaa numberrrrr onnnnne?

How about a city-wide rendition of Frank Sinatra's 'New York, New York' right after the nightly 7 p.m. clapping salute to the nurses, doctors, EMTs and everyone in the medical field fighting to keep the city safe.

See below to check out some city residents doing their best odes to Ol' Blue Eyes, and just for a moment have some of these COVID-19 blues melt away.

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWSNew York CityCoronavirusCoronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us