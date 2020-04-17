NYC Sings ‘New York, New York’ After Nightly Clapping Salute to Medical Workers

New Yorkers think the world of the medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, and want to do whatever they can to show their appreciation for everything they've done to help save lives.

So what's the best way to show those men and women that everyone thinks they're top of the list, king of the hill, aaaaa numberrrrr onnnnne?

How about a city-wide rendition of Frank Sinatra's 'New York, New York' right after the nightly 7 p.m. clapping salute to the nurses, doctors, EMTs and everyone in the medical field fighting to keep the city safe.

See below to check out some city residents doing their best odes to Ol' Blue Eyes, and just for a moment have some of these COVID-19 blues melt away.