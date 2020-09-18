NYC Indoor Pools to Reopen This Month With Limited Capacity

What to Know As New York City looks to gradually return to normal, while still adhering to safety guidelines during the ongoing pandemic, indoor pools will be allowed to reopen on Sept. 30, although with limited capacity, the city announced Friday.

Indoor pools will have to adhere to strict occupancy limits of 33 percent of capacity.

New Yorkers who see crowding or other unsafe conditions in indoor swimming pools are urged to report to 311, the city said.

“As New York City continues its gradual reopening and economic recovery, we’re proud to announce we are ready to reopen indoor pools. Swimming pools are a community anchor, an exercise center, and an oasis in their neighborhoods—both literally and figuratively," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

"New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back COVID-19. As transmission rates remain low, we’re proud to offer more ways to slowly return to business as usual, the mayor's statement went on to say.

Indoor pools will have to adhere to strict occupancy limits of 33 percent of capacity. Standard Department of Health and Mental Hygiene inspections will continue to promote compliance with all New York State regulations, including those aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus. New Yorkers who see crowding or other unsafe conditions in indoor swimming pools are urged to report to 311, the city said.