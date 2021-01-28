NY Nursing Home Deaths May Have Been 50% Higher Than Reported, AG's Office Says

Publicly reported nursing home death data in New York may have undercounted the actual deaths related to those facilities by as much as 50 percent, the state's attorney general said.

Letitia James' office has been investigating nursing homes since last year and released its initial report Thursday.

"Among those findings were that a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than the New York State Department of Health’s (DOH) published nursing home data reflected and may have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent," the office said in a statement.

The report is likely to immediately re-ignite debate over Gov. Andrew Cuomo's nursing home COVID policies, a huge point of controversy.

Cuomo initially ordered recovering COVID patients to be sent to nursing homes to free up hospital beds, a policy condemned for potentially increasing deaths there -- an asseration the governor has steadfastly rejected.

But James' office cited that policy as a potential cause of excess deaths.

"Government guidance requiring the admission of COVID-19 patients into nursing homes may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities and may have obscured the data available to assess that risk," the report summary said.

The AP reported in August that the state's nursing home death counts, already among the highest in the nation, might have been substantially undercounted.

About 70 percent of the nearly 35,000 COVID deaths in New York were people aged 70 and older, according to state data as of Jan. 28.

This is a developing story.