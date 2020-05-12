‘Nursing the World to Health’: Tributes Pour in for International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth -- considered the founder of modern nursing. This year this day has taken a more profound, touching meaning.

Nurses worldwide have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for months. Nurses and other health care employees have been working harder than ever to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has been constantly reminded that the roles that nurses and other frontline workers have in society truly are incredibly important and selfless.

The day honors the tremendous sacrifices our health care workers make every day. This year's theme, according to the International Council of Nurses, is aptly titled "Nursing the World to Health."

Tributes worldwide have been pouring in online, celebrating the day and thanking nurses for their dedication, commitment and selflessness.

Columbia University Department of Surgery tweeted that "Florence would be so proud of what nurses have managed to achieve during this pandemic."

Florence Nightingale’s legacy laid the groundwork for the heroic work of our nurses today. She was a trailblazer. “Florence would be so proud of what nurses have managed to achieve during this pandemic.” #InternationalNursesDay https://t.co/tMhWPiXbZ0 — Columbia Surgery (@ColumbiaSurgery) May 12, 2020

Apple CEO Tim Cook also paid tribute, tweeting in part "we honor you, we celebrate you and we thank you."

To the nurses who work every day to save the lives of others—administering care, easing anxieties, comforting families, giving peace and solace in the loneliest of moments—we honor you, we celebrate you and we thank you. #InternationalNursesDay — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 12, 2020

It’s #InternationalNursesDay today and we bless all of them for what they do. Love Paul #PaulMcCartney #IND2020 pic.twitter.com/3VR451sTFH — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) May 12, 2020

If this video doesn’t help remind us what type of heroic spirits nurses are, I don’t know what does! Today is #InternationalNursesDay and more than ever, we must celebrate them and the incredible, selfless work they are doing each day to save lives and combat this virus pic.twitter.com/Q5FxCU6Llz — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) May 12, 2020

The Royal Family also took the time to thank nurses via a video posted online.

From The Queen and The Royal Family this #InternationalNursesDay: Thank you 🌎 pic.twitter.com/YZvREWRlR9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2020

It’s #InternationalNursesDay, the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth!



Today, we #SupportNursesAndMidwives by celebrating their bravery, kindness & dedication 💐



Who is your favourite nurse? pic.twitter.com/gKN9N4iSy7 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 12, 2020

Nurses are the world's life-savers. ❤️



They deserve respect.

They deserve our thanks.

They deserve to be safe .#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/2rBltpQIfK — ICRC (@ICRC) May 12, 2020

'Today we mark the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, as well as the extraordinary work all those who have followed in her footsteps are doing in the fight against coronavirus.' — @CNOEngland Ruth May on #InternationalNursesDay. pic.twitter.com/V1PLh3de49 — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) May 12, 2020

A number of sports teams and players took the time to share their gratitude, including AC Milan, a top Italian soccer team. Italy has been one of the most impacted countries during the pandemic.

The Miami Dolphins of the NFL and ex-Laker Pau Gasol also recognized the healthcare heroes.

In honor of #InternationalNursesDay, we'd like to recognize the healthcare heroes in our Dolphins family.



Thank you for all that you do! 🐬❤️



📷 Jen Schultz and Jainette Fernandez pic.twitter.com/hTVGSDxb1w — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2020