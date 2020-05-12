‘Nursing the World to Health’: Tributes Pour in for International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth -- considered the founder of modern nursing. This year this day has taken a more profound, touching meaning.
Nurses worldwide have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for months. Nurses and other health care employees have been working harder than ever to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has been constantly reminded that the roles that nurses and other frontline workers have in society truly are incredibly important and selfless.
The day honors the tremendous sacrifices our health care workers make every day. This year's theme, according to the International Council of Nurses, is aptly titled "Nursing the World to Health."
Tributes worldwide have been pouring in online, celebrating the day and thanking nurses for their dedication, commitment and selflessness.
Columbia University Department of Surgery tweeted that "Florence would be so proud of what nurses have managed to achieve during this pandemic."
Apple CEO Tim Cook also paid tribute, tweeting in part "we honor you, we celebrate you and we thank you."
The Royal Family also took the time to thank nurses via a video posted online.
A number of sports teams and players took the time to share their gratitude, including AC Milan, a top Italian soccer team. Italy has been one of the most impacted countries during the pandemic.
The Miami Dolphins of the NFL and ex-Laker Pau Gasol also recognized the healthcare heroes.