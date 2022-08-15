New Jersey

NJ Drops COVID Testing Requirements for Schools and Child Care

New Jersey is dropping its COVID testing requirements for school districts and child care facilities, in line with recent changes in CDC guidance, the governor's office said Monday.

The change applies immediately, Gov. Phil Murphy's office said. But while the state requirement is being eliminated, districts and day cares can still have their own mandatory testing or vaccination policies.

"With children as young as 6 months old now eligible for vaccines and millions of New Jerseyans vaccinated and boosted, more of our residents are safe from severe illness due to COVID-19," Murphy said in a statement.

According to the state's latest data, just under 18% of all COVID-19 cases in New Jersey to date were in kids 17 and younger.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Case counts have been steadily dropped the last few weeks, and are now down to levels since in mid-March, after the end of the late 2021/early 2022 omicron variant wave.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us