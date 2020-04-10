New IRS Website Helps You Get Stimulus Check If You’re Not Required to File Taxes

The IRS and the U.S. Treasury on Friday launched a new IRS website where people who aren’t required to file taxes can go to enter payment information to receive their stimulus relief check.

The portal is available for U.S. citizens and resident aliens who have a valid social security number, can’t be claimed as dependent of another taxpayer and who have adjusted gross income under certain limits, the IRS site says. The site asks for payment information, your full name, mailing address and email address.

“People who don’t have a return filing obligation can use this tool to give us basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The IRS also announced a new “Get My Payment” tool that it says will launch on April 17. Get My Payment “will provide people with the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them,” the IRS said.

You’ll also need to provide your bank account number and routing number if you have one for a direct deposit. If you don’t have bank account information, the IRS will mail a check.

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced the new website on Twitter.

.@USTreasury and @IRSNews just launched a FREE web portal for millions of Americans who are not required to file tax returns to make sure they get their payment as quickly and securely as possible! Visit the portal here: https://t.co/dU36zCwUtB — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) April 10, 2020

Under the $2 trillion stimulus bill that was signed by President Trump in late March, tax payers can receive up to $1,200 per person or $2,400 for married couples and up to $500 for each qualifying child. Eligible taxpayers who filed returns in either 2018 or 2019 will begin to receive checks next week, the IRS said.

Most Americans who qualify for the stimulus relief will receive their checks through direct deposit. Tax filers with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals, or up to $150,000 for married couples, will receive the full payment. It’s reduced by $5 for each $100 above those thresholds, according to the IRS website.

Those who still haven’t filed taxes, but are required to, need to do so as soon as possible in order to receive a check soon, according to the IRS.

