Long Island Church Bell to Ring 218K Times as Solemn Tribute to Lives Lost to COVID

What to Know Patchogue's bustling Main Street echoes with the sounds of a typical Monday -- but if you listen closely you'll hear a church bell tolling softly.

Every bell toll emanating from the 850-pound bell at the Congregational Church of Patchogue represents an American dead from COVID-19.

The sound of mourning now echoes every six seconds in Patchogue Village, Long Island. This will continue 24/7 for the next two weeks. The more than 218,000 chimes are a solemn tribute to every person lost in the country in the pandemic.

Rev. Dwight Lee Walter says he decided to sound the church bell to turn helplessness into healing.

"These are not just numbers, these are Americans with families," Walter said.

Wanting to honor their memory, he decided to record the bell chime and play it as a memorial.

"I think it's wonderful to honor them, absolutely," a resident told News 4 New York. "They should not be forgotten."

But not everyone wants that reminder. Some argue the constant bell ringing would disturb people, leaving comments on the pastor's Facebook page calling the move a "stupid," "inconsiderate" and "rude" thing to do.

Patchogue Village is monitoring the bell ringing, but the pastor says the volume can be controlled.

"There is a volume control on the bell; but there is no control of the volume of abusive comments; that are vastly outnumbered by comments of support and compassion," the church said on its Facebook page.

The final toll will be Sunday, Nov. 1 -- known as All Saints Day, according to the church

In the meantime, the chimes will continue.