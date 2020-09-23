coronavirus vaccine

Johnson & Johnson Begins Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in US

The drugmaker's vaccine candidate is the fourth to enter final-phase human trials in the country

In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, a sign is posted at the Johnson & Johnson campus in Irvine, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

A fourth COVID-19 vaccine candidate has gone into the final stage of clinical trials in the U.S., with Johnson & Johnson announcing the start of its Phase 3 trial Wednesday, NBC News reports.

The drugmaker follows Pfizer and Moderna, whose Phase 3 trials began in late July. AstraZeneca also started its Phase 3 vaccine trial this month, but it remains on pause in the U.S. after a participant in the U.K. was reported to have developed a spinal cord injury.

The Johnson & Johnson trial is not expected to yield preliminary results for at least two months.

