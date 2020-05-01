Here Is the Next Round of Streets Opening Up to Pedestrians in NYC

What to Know Mayor de Blasio announced Friday the first streets that will ban traffic and open up for pedestrians as part of a plan that aims to open up to 100 miles of streets as a means to provide additional open space to residents

This first set of streets was set to open this past Monday, but the mayor later said that the first seven miles would open up two days earlier

On Wednesday, the mayor announced the second round of streets set to open up only to pedestrians

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the next phase of streets that will ban traffic and open up for pedestrians as part of a plan that aims to open up to 100 miles of streets as a means to provide additional open space to residents while ensuring that social distancing norms are maintained.

In this second round of street openings, an additional 1.9 miles of streets will be designated for pedestrians only starting Thursday.

The next phase of streets that will open up are:

Broadway from 21st Street to 23rd Street (Flatiron)

Broadway from 24th Street to 28th Street (Flatiron)

Broadway from 36th Street to 41st Street (Midtown)

Orchard Street from Delancey Street to Houston Street (Lower East Side)

Ludlow Street from Delancey Street to Houston Street (Lower East Side)

Stanton Street from Allen Street to Essex Street (Lower East Side)

Rivington Street from Allen Street to Essex Street (Lower East Side)

Willoughby Street from Pearl Street to Lawrence Street (Brooklyn)

Lawrence Street from Fulton Street and Willoughby Street (Brooklyn)

Willis Avenue from 147th Street to 148th Street (Bronx)

148th Street from Willis Avenue to Bergen Avenue (Bronx)

34th Avenue from 69th Street to 77th Street (Jackson Heights, Queens)

De Blasio announced last Friday the first set of streets taking part of the program. During that first round of streets, 4.5 miles inside city parks and 2.7 miles adjacent to parks will open up to ease crowding. These streets were set to open up Monday, May 4, but the mayor later said on Twitter that they would be ready to go on May 2 instead, giving residents the benefit of the added space ahead of the warmer weekend.

BREAKING NEWS:

#OpenStreets are starting early!



Thanks to quick work by the @NYC_DOT, @NYCParks and @NYPDNews, we’re going to open up the first 7 miles of streets for pedestrians and cyclists SATURDAY.



PLEASE practice social distancing and stay safe. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 2, 2020

The first streets were:

INSIDE PARKS

Fort Tryon Park

Flushing Meadows

Forest Hill Park

Callahan-Kelly Park

Grant Park

Silver Lake Park

ADJACENT TO PARKS

Williamsbridge Oval

Court Square

Carl Schurz

Highbridge Park

Prospect Park

Stapleton Waterfront Park

Lt. William Tighe Triangle

"That's the beginning and we are going to build out from there," de Blasio said last Friday, once again stressing that gatherings and group activities will be prohibited.

He also said that those who may be in need of face coverings will also be able to obtain them from officials on the streets.

The mayor first announced the city's plans to open up 40 miles of streets to pedestrians, with a set goal of expanding to 100 miles of open streets, April 27.

"The way we will do it is we are going to focus first on streets in and around our parks. [We are] very concerned about the streets around parks. Often times we are seeing that immediate area getting very crowded," de Blasio said at the time. "Those streets adjacent to parks are an obvious opportunity to open up more space. We are going to work together to figure out how we are going to do that."

De Blasio went on to explain that some other locations will see sidewalks expansion similar to what was done around Rockefeller Center during the winter holidays where the sidewalks space was opened up into the streets a bit more with proper barricades in place for safety.

"Some streets will be more local areas that aren’t necessarily going to be where you have a major attraction like a park but they are places where we can safely open up some space and have it be enforced," he said. "And another piece of discussion is early action bike lanes where we see an opportunity to do more with bike lanes."

According to de Blasio, the city will focus first on where the need is greatest.

"So many communities that we have already identified have been already hard hit by COVID we want to be particularly sensitive to implementing these kind of steps," de Blasio said, adding that it will be a joint effort between the City Council, working with the police department, transportation department, sanitation department, parks department to figure "out all the right places we can do this, but first priority are the places hardest hit and then of course figuring out where they’ll have the biggest impact where the most people are."

This is the second attempt at closing down city streets in order to provide more open space to residents, while still keeping social distancing norms during the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this month, New York City abandoned a pilot project to open major streets in each borough for pedestrian open space, citing the demand on NYPD resources as more and more cops call out sick.

The city had closed a series of major thoroughfares from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for a couple of weeks. However, in a statement at that time, de Blasio's office said it was taking more than 80 cops a day to effect the closures, and not enough people were using the newly opened streets to justify that level of resource commitment.

It now appears that the mayor' office has changed course, and now will be opening up even more streets as the warmer spring weather approaches.