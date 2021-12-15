Fauci Says COVID-19 Boosters Work Against Omicron Variant, No Need for Targeted Vaccine

Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday at a White House news briefing.

The president's chief medical adviser said it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically.

"Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron. At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster," Fauci, also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

The omicron variant has been detected in at least 36 states.

