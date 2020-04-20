Facebook

Facebook Releases County-by-County Maps of COVID-19 Symptoms

CEO Mark Zuckerberg released maps designed to show researchers where users self-report certain COVID-19 symptoms

Facebook released its first county-by-county maps Monday showing the prevalence of self-reported COVID-19 symptoms based on data it has collected, NBC News reports.

The maps, which will be updated daily, are meant to help health officials allocate resources and decide where parts of society can be reopened.

They use information from a voluntary survey Facebook has been prompting users to take. The survey, operated by the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center, is designed to help health researchers identify COVID-19 hot spots earlier.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the goal is to give state officials a sense of where they may need to direct resources, such as personal protective equipment, or PPE.

