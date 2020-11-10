Coronavirus

COVID-19 Cases Could Double to 20 Million by Christmas, NBC News Data Shows

A 'perfect storm' for new infections has been created

People in vehicles wait in line to enter a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The United States could see 20 million cases of COVID-19 by Christmas if the coronavirus keeps infecting people at the current rate, an NBC News analysis of the latest figures showed Tuesday.

The number of new cases for the three-week period ending Monday nearly doubled to 1.9 million from the previous 21-day tally of 1.07 million, the data showed.

By Nov. 30, if this trend continues, the U.S. could have 13.6 million cases and by Dec. 21, that number at the current rate could climb to 19.9 million.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid-19 vaccine 3 hours ago

If Data Is Solid, Fauci Promises to Take Vaccine

stocks 5 hours ago

Global Rally Fades, But Investors' Hopes Remain for Economy

Pandemic fatigue and rising anger over having to wear masks and practice social distancing, coupled with colder weather driving people indoors where the virus is more easily spread have created a “perfect storm” for new infections, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said Tuesday.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us