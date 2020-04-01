AprilFools: Parents Play Like School’s Back in Session

The coronavirus pandemic has kept communities across the globe indoors to help flatten the virus' curve from spreading.

At a White House news conference on Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued travel advisories and suggested the virus may disrupt American lives through July or August with a potential for 100,000 to 200,000 lives lost in the United States alone. Social distancing measures are being adopted in everyday life.

Some parents took advantage of April Fool's Day to take a break from the new normal of homeschooling routines and played the same joke -- that school was back in session for their school-aged children. Parents from the the United States to the United Kingdom took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of their children ready for school, and after they realized it was a joke.

One teacher got in on the stunt and issued a note through an online school platform saying school was in session. Twitter user @nashmanda took the joke further and posted: "I pranked our kids so good! Told them they had to repeat their school grade!" Here's a collection of the April Fool's school's in session joke.

My daughter’s teacher didn’t cancel #AprilFools.



Instead, she issued this note through the school’s online platform, sending my daughter rushing to get changed this morning. She’s still in uniform now.



Well played Miss Brown! pic.twitter.com/6hZ2LcRQJY — Morag Malloy (@Solo_Mo) April 1, 2020

I pranked our kids so good! Told them they had to repeat their school grade! @todd_surgener #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/yZqVPwpOef — amanda surgener (@nashmanda) April 1, 2020

Told the kids that Mr McHale had rung to say the government have issued a rule that if you are doing school work you have to be in school uniform. #aprilfools pic.twitter.com/vcU7ApSRJ2 — Jill Pyper (@jillpyper) April 1, 2020

Y’all...my sister in law told my nephews and niece school was back in and made them get up and get dressed this morning. The pics are their faces when she told them #AprilFools! Omg she’s soooo mean 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0l4MxLJyXc — Julie Emerson (@JulieEmerson) April 1, 2020

#HudsonValley: today is April 1st and chances are, you won't spend a day inside school this month because of a virus 🤯



...wish I could say #Aprilfools 🃏 — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) April 1, 2020

Told the kids school rang to tell us they're open again



They clearly weren't impressed#AprilFools pic.twitter.com/BCXFOAHf4u — Gillian Steele (@ItsGeds) April 1, 2020

When Bailey thought he had to go back to school 😂 #aprilfools @Class9Hcps pic.twitter.com/ePogdS3yfj — Kate (@Kate69884730) April 1, 2020

This morning I woke my son up early, told him school had re-opened, and hustled him through the morning routine and into the car. This is his face when I told him #AprilFools. pic.twitter.com/slLG4Siing — Kerry Reichs (@kerryreichs) April 1, 2020

Anyone fancy a laugh? Probably been done all over the country but I dragged Lucie out of bed and put her uniform on her and told her the schools was going back. #AprilFools #bestdadintheworld pic.twitter.com/YX0lqGncid — matty clark (@mattyclark10) April 1, 2020

Been tellin callum since Monday he’s back at school today, so up early, ready and out 😂 ... April Fools wee man 🙈😂 xx #AprilFoolsDay #AprilFools #Aprilfoolsday2020 pic.twitter.com/HqPpVIOqOn — laura (@gee_lolly) April 1, 2020

(sent in)



Local kids all ready for school at 8am this morning#AprilFools kids 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/poeihzCmdt — Brumz Updates 📢 (@updates_brumz) April 1, 2020

Just told the boys to put their uniform on as schools had emailed to say they were open.... on reflection thats probably the cruelest #AprilFools prank ever.... but they both fell for it! — ALISON MOODY (@alimoody75) April 1, 2020

Got the kids up this morning, dressed for school, they were so upset that school was starting back my 6yr old told me “this is madness we are in a lockdown!” (Before I could shout #AprilFools)Omg I need to turn the news off in my house 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ #aprilfools2020 — SoSavvy Mum (@SoSavvyMum) April 1, 2020

To all the parents pranking their children today by telling them school's are back open, having them get dressed and some even bringing to them to the school gates, it's not funny...#AprilFoolsDay #AprilFools — Criostoir 🇮🇪 (@CriostoirMcCaba) April 1, 2020