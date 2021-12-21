AG Warns Brooklyn Lab to Stop Advertising 48-Hour COVID Test Results

A Brooklyn lab with mobile COVID testing sites across New York City received a stern warning from the attorney general's office -- stop advertising quick turnaround times on tests you can't meet.

The AG's office sent the warning letter late Monday to LabQ, which boasts on its website of the "fastest turnaround track record in the entire TriState area."

According to the letter, LabQ testing sites have been advertising results in 48 hours or less, but some consumers have recently waited more than twice that long.

The warning comes amid a sharp spike in COVID testing throughout the region, with cases doubling in a matter of days as the omicron variant spreads.

"We appreciate that there is undoubtedly an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing due to the holidays and Omicron variant. However, it remains important, especially during the holidays, to advertise and otherwise convey accurate information to consumers about when they can receive their test results so that they can plan accordingly," the letter reads.

The AG's office asked LabQ to update its website and signage, and to instruct staff to provide "accurate information concerning wait times."

As of Tuesday morning, a large banner across the top of LabQ's website advises patients to "please allow 1 to 4 days for results" due to a sharp increase in testing. It was not immediately clear when that banner was added; a version of the website archived by the Internet Archive on Dec. 16 did not have the banner.

LabQ did not immediately return a request for comment via a message form on the company's website.