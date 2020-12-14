Money Report

Coronavirus

Watch Live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Holds Press Briefing as Covid Vaccine Rollout Begins

By Will Feuer, CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 9:10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press briefing Monday as the country launches the massive rollout of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer's vaccine is the first authorized in the U.S. to prevent the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 300,000 Americans in less than a year.

Now that the country has a vaccine deemed safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government must quickly distribute it, a logistically daunting challenge.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.

