Unity Stock Jumps 17% on Apple Vision Pro Partnership

Unity shares surged 26% after Apple on Monday said it's working with the game-development software maker as part of the release of its Apple Vision Pro headset. The announcement led to a brief halting in Unity trading and led to the stock's biggest jump since the company's initial public offering in 2020.

Apple is working to build the third-party ecosystem of apps people will be able to use in the $3,499 device. The iPhone maker said Adobe, Cisco and Microsoft are among the companies creating Vision Pro apps.

"We know there is a community of developers who have been building incredible 3D apps for years," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of worldwide developer relations, said during Apple's keynote. "Today, we are excited to share that we've been working with Unity to bring those apps to Vision Pro, so popular Unity-based games and apps can gain full access to VisionOS features such as Passthrough, high-resolution rendering and native gestures."

Unity did not issue a press release on the collaboration, although a company spokesperson did send CNBC a statement on the topic.

"We're excited to deliver Unity's powerful and familiar real-time 3D tools and capabilities to Apple Vision Pro, so our huge community of passionate developers can bring new and existing Unity-created apps and games to this exciting new spatial computing platform," the spokesperson wrote in an email. "With visionOS and Unity's PolySpatial technology, we can't wait to see the new apps and games Unity developers will create for Vision Pro!"

Unity, which helps developers incorporate advertising into their apps, was one of the companies hurt by Apple's iOS privacy changes. CEO John Riccitiello said on an earnings call in November that Unity is one of "the very few partners there" as Apple became bigger in digital advertising.