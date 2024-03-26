Trump hit with gag order in New York hush money case after slamming judge

Judge Juan Merchan imposed a limited gag order on Donald Trump in his criminal hush money case in New York.

The decision came after Trump called for the judge's recusal from the case, while referencing the judge's daughter's work for a Democratic political group.

A judge on Tuesday imposed a limited gag order on Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming criminal hush money trial in New York.

Trump must refrain from making public statements about likely witnesses and jurors in the case, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said in a court order.

Trump is also barred from speaking about lawyers in the case, court staff, employees in the Manhattan District Attorney's office and their family members if those statements are made with the "intent to materially interfere" with the case, the judge ruled.

Merchan's order still allows Trump to speak out about Alvin Bragg, the D.A. prosecuting the former president on charges of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The gag order does not specifically bar Trump from criticizing the judge.

The decision, which granted a Feb. 22 request by Bragg to restrict Trump's speech about the case, came hours after Trump tore into the judge as a "Trump Hater" on social media.

Trump in multiple Truth Social posts called on Merchan to recuse himself from the case, and roped the judge's daughter into his attacks by pointing to her work for a Democratic consulting firm.

The fusillade against Merchan came one day after the judge scheduled the trial to start April 15 — rejecting a bid by Trump's attorneys to delay it further.

Trump, who was in court when Merchan delivered that decision, said at a press conference afterward that he would be willing to testify in the trial.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.