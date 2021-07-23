Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Coronavirus

Treasury Yields Climb, 10-Year Treasury Tops 1.28% Ahead of PMI Data

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

NYSE
  • Markit's July purchasing managers' index data, which should give an indication as to the state of the U.S. economic recovery, is due to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • There are no Treasury auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.

Treasury yields climbed on Friday morning, with the 10-year rate topping 1.28%, ahead of the release of July's flash purchasing managers' index readings.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point, climbing to 1.281% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 1 basis point, rising to 1.917%. Yields move inversely to prices and a basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage points.

Money Report

Markets 27 mins ago

Nomura Sees Singapore Stocks Benefiting From the Global Economic Reopening

Coronavirus 1 hour ago

Singapore Retailers Are Reeling From Further Covid Measures as Sales Drop 70% for Some

Markit's July PMI data, which should give an indication as to the state of the U.S. economic recovery, is due to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Too risky to ignore? Morgan Stanley picks 5 stocks to play an 'underappreciated' investment trend

'Facebook's in a great place': Why one fund manager thinks tech stocks are a buy

Fund manager names some 'hugely undervalued' global stocks that are a 'screamingly obvious' buy

Treasury yields rebounded having fallen in Thursday's session, after jobless claims data came in higher than expected. The number of first-time unemployment insurance claims filed last week came in at 419,000, versus the 350,000 filings expected by economists.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusUnited StatesCOVID-19Joe BidenMarkets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us