Treasury Yields Climb, 10-Year Treasury Tops 1.28% Ahead of PMI Data

Markit's July purchasing managers' index data, which should give an indication as to the state of the U.S. economic recovery, is due to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.

Treasury yields climbed on Friday morning, with the 10-year rate topping 1.28%, ahead of the release of July's flash purchasing managers' index readings.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point, climbing to 1.281% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 1 basis point, rising to 1.917%. Yields move inversely to prices and a basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage points.

Treasury yields rebounded having fallen in Thursday's session, after jobless claims data came in higher than expected. The number of first-time unemployment insurance claims filed last week came in at 419,000, versus the 350,000 filings expected by economists.

