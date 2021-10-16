Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Massive Strike Averted: Hollywood Crews Reach a New Three-Year Deal With Studios

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin | GC Images | Getty Images
  • On Saturday The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers announced a new three-year contract.
  • The deal comes less than a day before IATSE's strike deadline.
  • This strike would have been the first in the union's 128-year history and the first major crew strike since World War II.

A deal has been struck between Hollywood's studios and a union representing its film and television crews that would avert a historic strike that has threatened to shut down production across the industry.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Saturday, The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) announced a new three-year contract that addresses IATSE's calls for better working hours, safer workplace conditions and improved benefits.

The new contract includes a 10-hour turnaround between shifts, 54 hours of rest over the weekend, increased health and pension plan funding and a 3% rate increase every year for the duration of the contract.

Money Report

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Reddit Channel Posts Stories of Anti-Vaxxers Dying of Covid, Scaring Fence-Sitters Into Getting the Shot

politics 5 hours ago

Op-Ed: Why the U.S.-China Duo Is the Most Significant, and Potentially the Most Perilous, Bilateral Relationship in Human History

"Everything achieved was because you, the members, stood up and gave us the power to change the course of these negotiations," IATSE's leadership wrote in a memo to union members Saturday. "Our solidarity, at both the leadership and rank and file level, was the primary reason that no local was left behind and every priority was addressed."

The deal must still be ratified by the union's membership. IATSE is currently working out how the ratification process can be done electronically, according to the memo obtained by NBC News.

It comes less than a day before IATSE's strike deadline. This strike would have been the first in the union's 128-year history and the first major crew strike since World War II.

After talks stalled over the summer, IATSE's membership voted to approve a strike if a deal could not be reached with producers. The union said 90% of eligible voters cast ballots, with more than 98% in support of strike authorization.

Their demands came on the heels of one of the most tumultuous times in the industry, as productions worked through a global pandemic to ensure studios had content to deliver to consumers.

IATSE represents a wide swath of industry workers, from studio mechanics to wardrobe and make-up artists. In total, it acts on behalf of 150,000 crew members in the U.S. and Canada. Around 60,000 of those are covered by the current TV and film contracts being renegotiated.

An industry-wide strike would have essentially stopped Hollywood production across the country in its tracks, similar to what the writer's strike did 14 years ago. That strike, between 2007 and 2008, led many shows to shorten or postpone new seasons and led to the cancellation of others.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessUS: NewsBusiness NewsBreaking News: Businessentertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us