Google says it will change Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America' in Maps app after government updates

Google said it will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" and change Denali to "Mount McKinley."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring the names to be changed on official maps and federal communications.

In posts on X, Google said it will follow the government's lead by changing the names on its Maps app.



Google said Monday it will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" in Google Maps after the Trump administration updates its "official government sources."

The company also said it will start using the name "Mount McKinley" for the mountain in Alaska currently called Denali.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed executive actions that included an order to make the name changes on official maps and federal communications.

"We've received a few questions about naming within Google Maps," the company said in an X post. "We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources."

Google added that the name Gulf of Mexico will remain displayed for users in Mexico. Users in other countries will see both names, the company said.

Trump said he will restore former President William McKinley's name to the mountain. He said McKinley made the country "very rich" through tariffs and talent.

The mountain was named Mount McKinley until 2015, when President Barack Obama's administration changed it to Denali as a symbolic gesture to Alaska Natives.

