Europe markets set for mixed open as investors look to economic data, weigh tech sector

LONDON — European markets were headed for a mixed open on Thursday as investors looked to economic data from across the region and assessed the tech sector after Wednesday's Nvidia earnings release.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last set to add around 16 points to 8,355, Germany's DAX was on track to open flat at 18,790 points and the French CAC was on course to dip by 9 points to 7,577. Italy's FTSE MIB was set to add 13 points to 33,999.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 had closed higher on Wednesday.

On the data front in Europe, preliminary inflation figures for August are set to come from Spain and Germany. Euro area economic sentiment insights are also expected.

Investors were closely watching the tech sector after artificial intelligence heavyweight Nvidia posted its latest quarterly results. The AI chipmaker beat expectations and issued stronger-than-expected guidance for the ongoing quarter, but traders had been hoping for a stronger beat.

Nvidia shares dropped in extended trading following the earnings release. Investors will be watching for any spillover into the wider tech, AI and chips sector.

Asia-Pacific markets pulled back on Thursday, with the tech sector dragging some regional indexes. U.S. futures were last mixed after a losing session on Wednesday.