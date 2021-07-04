Rest of Collapsed Florida Condo Tower Demolished, Crews to Resume Search Efforts

The rest of the partially collapsed condominium tower in Surfside, Florida was demolished around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Search-and-rescue efforts will restart immediately once the building is down and the site is secure, the mayor said.

No one has been rescued since the first few hours after the collapse 11 days ago.

The death toll had risen to 24 people as of Saturday, with 121 still missing.

Earlier, local authorities told residents in the surrounding area to shelter in place as well as close all windows, doors and air intakes. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the shelter-in-place order lifts two hours after the demolition is complete.

#UPDATE 51: The demolition of Champlain Towers South will take place tonight between 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.



We urge residents who live in the Shelter in Place Zone – between 86th St and 89th St and Abbott Ave and the shoreline – to stay indoors effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/AWWMuJpXSe — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 4, 2021

"The demolition is confined to the immediate area around the building," the mayor said. "However, there is dust and other particles that are an unavoidable byproduct of all types of demolition, and as a precautionary measure we're urging residents in the immediate vicinity to stay indoors during the demolition."

Search-and-rescue efforts at the building were temporarily halted on Saturday afternoon for demolition preparation, which included drilling into the remaining structure's columns. Levine Cava said Sunday the search will resume immediately after the building is down and the site is deemed secure.

"Bringing the building down in a controlled manner is critical to expanding our scope of search as you know in the pile, and allowing us to search in the area closest to the building which has not been accessible to the teams given the grave risk to our first responders due to the instability of the building," Levine Cava said.

No one has been rescued since the first few hours after the collapse of Champlain Towers South 11 days ago. The death toll rose to 24 people as of Saturday, with 121 still missing. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during a news briefing early Saturday, said the state will pay for all costs of the demolition.

The demolition involved a technique called energetic felling, which relies on the force of gravity to take down the building with small detonations and confines the collapse to the area of the building, according to Levine Cava.

Officials initially thought a demolition could take weeks. But plans to demolish the remaining structure were quickened amid concerns that weather impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa could hit Florida early next week and further threaten the unstable structure with heavy rainfall and winds.

The cause of the collapse of Champlain Towers South, which was built in the 1980s, is still unknown. However, an engineering consultant filed a report from 2018 warning of cracking and major structural damage below the building's pool deck.