Asia-Pacific markets mostly fall as investors assess Japan pay and household spending data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell Friday, with investors assessing November pay and household spending out from Japan.

Real household spending in Japan fell 0.4% year on year in November, a softer fall compared to the 0.6% decline expected by a Reuters poll of economists. The fall was also less than the 1.3% decline seen in October.

The average real income per household stood at 514,409 yen ($3,252.98) in November, up 0.7% from the previous year.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

People's Bank of China announced it it would suspend treasury bond purchases temporarily, Reuters reported. This was due to the bonds being in short supply, with the PBOC adding it would resume bond buying depending on supply and demand in the government bond market.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.44% after the announcement, while mainland China's CSI 300 was marginally below the flatline

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.71%, with the broad-based Topix seeing a smaller loss of 0.54%.

South Korea's Kospi reversed earlier gains, falling 0.41%, and the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.93%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also slipped 0.55%, after being in positive territory earlier in the session.

Overnight in the U.S., markets were closed on Thursday due to the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, but traders will assess labor data on Friday stateside, with nonfarm payroll numbers for December.

Economists expect the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning to report a gain of 155,000 in nonfarm payrolls, a step down from the surprising 227,000 increase in November but about in keeping with the four-month average. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at 4.2%.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

Shares of Uniqlo parent company tumble almost 8% despite posting higher profit

Shares of Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo, fell as much as 7.83% despite the company posting a rise in first-quarter profit and revenue.

Fast Retailing reported revenue for 895.1 billion yen ($6.08 billion) for the three months ended November, a 10.4% increase, year on year.

Operating profit rose 7.4% to 157.5 billion, while attributable profit was up 22.4% to 131.9 billion yen.

Fast Retailing has the largest weight on Japan's Nikkei 225, at 11.98%. The index was down 0.70%.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan household spending slips 0.4% in November

Real household spending in Japan fell 0.4% year on year, declining for a fourth straight month.

This was a softer fall compared to the 0.6% decline expected by a Reuters poll of economists, and also less than the 1.3% decline seen in October.

Data from the country's statistics bureau said the average expenditure per household was 295,518 yen, while the average household monthly stood at 514,409 yen ($3,252.98), up 0.7% in real terms from the previous year.

A weak spending figure could hurt the Bank of Japan's goal to raise rates, as well as dent its case for a "virtuous cycle" of rising wages and prices.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan household spending slips 0.4% in November

Real household spending in Japan fell 0.4% year on year, declining for a fourth straight month.

This was a softer fall compared to the 0.6% decline expected by a Reuters poll of economists, and also less than the 1.3% decline seen in October.

Data from the country's statistics bureau said the average expenditure per household was 295,518 yen, while the average household monthly stood at 514,409 yen ($3,252.98), up 0.7% in real terms from the previous year.

A weak spending figure could hurt the Bank of Japan's goal to raise rates, as well as dent its case for a "virtuous cycle" of rising wages and prices.

— Lim Hui Jie

Want to invest in the UK? Barclays names 3 stocks to buy — giving 2 over 40% upside

There may be some questions about the strength of the U.K. economy right now, but Barclays continues to see investment opportunities in the country, naming small- and mid-cap stocks it is betting on right now.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner