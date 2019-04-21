Boeing Rejects Claim of 'Shoddy Production' at Dreamliner Factory

In this Wednesday, April 10, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for India-based Jet Airways takes off on a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle.

Boeing Co. sharply denied published allegations Sunday that "shoddy production" and oversight at its North Charleston, South Carolina, factory threatens the safety of the company's long-haul 787 Dreamliner, NBC News reports.

The allegations, published Saturday by The New York Times, come as Boeing is the subject of multiple investigations into the certification process for a different aircraft, the 737 Max series, after 346 people were killed in crashes of an Ethiopian Airlines flight last month and a Lion Air flight in October.

In a communiqué to employees, Brad Zaback, site leader of the South Carolina facility and general manager of Boeing's 787 program, said The Times distorted information and rehashed old stories "that have long ago been put to rest."

The Times reported Saturday that Boeing ignored and in some cases sought retribution against employees who complained that the plant turned a blind eye to problems created by what the newspaper characterized as the company's rush to produce the planes as quickly as possible.

'You Never Get Over It': 20 Years After Columbine

Family, friends, teachers and survivors look back twenty years after Columbine, in an anniversary made tougher by a threat from a South Florida high schooler. (Published Friday, April 19, 2019)

The Times didn't immediately reply to emailed and telephoned requests for comment.