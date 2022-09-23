Armed Robbery Suspect Dies of Possible Overdose at NYC Precinct: Cops

A man arrested in connection to an armed robbery died of a possible overdose while in police custody at a New York City stationhouse Thursday evening, NYPD officials said.

The 29-year-old and another man were picked up by officers after allegedly matching the description of two men who tried to rob a man at knifepoint near 27th Street and 3rd Avenue, police said. The men were taken to the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park.

Officials said one of the men began "acting erratically" around 6:40 p.m. and EMS were called to the stationhouse to check on him, but he reportedly refused medical attention.

Less than an hour later, police said the 29-year-old passed out and they were unable to wake him up. First responders performed CPR and administered Narcan, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, police said. They transported the man to a Brooklyn hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD said no items were recovered on the man's person. His cause of death will be determined by the city's medical examiner.

Police had not released the man's identity as of Friday morning.