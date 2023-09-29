Stunning photos capture how several inches of rain brought New York City to a halt

A potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down some subways and commuter railroads, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport.

As the rain briefly slowed, residents emerged from their homes to survey the damage and begin draining the water that had reached the top of many basement doors. On a street in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, workers were up to their knees in water as they tried to unclog a storm drain while cardboard and other debris floated by.

The city said that it checked and cleared key drains, especially near subway stations, ahead of the storm. But that didn't do much good, according to these photos.