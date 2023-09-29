Stunning photos capture how several inches of rain brought New York City to a halt

A potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down some subways and commuter railroads, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport.
As the rain briefly slowed, residents emerged from their homes to survey the damage and begin draining the water that had reached the top of many basement doors. On a street in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, workers were up to their knees in water as they tried to unclog a storm drain while cardboard and other debris floated by.
The city said that it checked and cleared key drains, especially near subway stations, ahead of the storm. But that didn't do much good, according to these photos.
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of a flooded street in Williamsburg, New York, United States on September 29, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Cars in floodwater on the FDR highway in Manhattan, New York on September 29, 2023. Heavy rains overnight in the northeastern United States left parts of New York City under water on Friday, partially paralyzing subways and airports in the country’s financial capital. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)
A motorist stands by his broken-down car in floodwater on the FDR highway in Manhattan, New York on September 29, 2023. Heavy rains overnight in the northeastern United States left parts of New York City under water on Friday, partially paralyzing subways and airports in the country’s financial capital. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of a flooded street in Williamsburg, New York, United States on September 29, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 29: Cars struggle in a flooded street in Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 29, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 29: A view from a flooded street in Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 29, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Cars drive through slight flooding on Ocean Avenue amid heavy rain on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state’s National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: People stand around at the Church Avenue subway station as subway service is stopped amid heavy rain on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state’s National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Commuters wait at a subway station during a rain storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 29. 2023. Multiple New York City subway lines were shut and streets inundated after torrential rain pelted the metropolitan area, prompting warnings about flooding in the city as well as Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: A person walks away from his vehicle after it got stuck in high water on the Prospect Expressway during heavy rain and flooding on September 29, 2023 in New York City. Much of the Northeast is experiencing severe flooding after heavy rains swept through the area this morning. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)