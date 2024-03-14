NYC doctor, already facing 60 charges, accused of sexually abusing another patient

A gastroenterologist previously accused of sexually abusing three patients in the hospital and drugging and raping three other women in his apartment, and filming each attack, was arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging him with yet another sex attack on a patient at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital where he used to work.

It wasn't immediately clear if Dr. Zhi Alan Cheng, a 34-year-old from Astoria, entered a plea to the newest charges. Prosecutors said the first- and second-degree sex abuse counts came after another victim came forward. In all, more than 60 charges have been filed against Cheng, and the district attorney's office believes there may be other victims who don't yet know they are victims. Anyone concerned they may be among them should call 718-286-6506.

Cheng's license to practice medicine was suspended by New York state following his arrest on Dec. 27, 2022. He has been held without bail since then, and faces multiple 25-years-to-life sentences. The doctor has pleaded not guilty to the prior charges against him. His lawyer has declined comment to the I-Team, which covered the first indictment.

"What we have heard from the victims and seen in the videos is the shocking and horrifying exploitation of women at their most vulnerable," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Thursday. "Taken together, the evidence details the repeated attacks of a sexual predator who time and again betrayed his sworn professional oath and the trust of women who were unable to defend themselves."

According to the newest charges, Cheng allegedly abused a 48-year-old woman who went to the Queens hospital in November 2021 with a condition that required a gastrointestinal procedure. She was sedated during the procedure, after which she awoke to find the doctor digitally penetrating her, the indictment alleges.

Another woman previously told News 4 Cheng used hospital-grade sedatives to put her to sleep, then rape her, at his Queens apartment. She was not his patient, but wondered if he had taken anesthesia from the hospital that employed him. The hospital, which terminated Cheng's employment after learning of the allegations, has said it is investigating.

Since firing Cheng, New York-Presbyterian says the hospital has also installed new mandatory training on policies relating to internal reports of misconduct and the right to have “medical chaperones” so that patients aren’t alone during exams, treatments, or procedures. It says it has also reached out to patients it has identified as victims, though it didn't say how many it had found or whether a blanket notification to all patients should be made.

