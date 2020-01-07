Fotis Dulos Charged With Capital Murder in Missing Connecticut Mom’s Disappearance

What to Know Jennifer Dulos, a suburban mother of five from Connecticut, vanished May 24 after dropping her children off at school

Her estranged husband has been charged with murder and other crimes; his girlfriend has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Authorities had received thousands of tips in their quest to find Jennifer Dulos, but they've turned up no sign of her in more than seven months

Fotis Dulos, the husband of a suburban Connecticut mother of five who vanished after dropping her children off at school in late May, has been charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping in his estranged wife's disappearance, State Police said Tuesday.

His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, Connecticut State Police said. Both were taken into custody safely and without incident. They had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, whose remains have not been found.

Fotis Dulos' lawyer Norm Pattis told reporters outside his client's Farmington home Tuesday that he had just learned of the arrest warrant and said two other arrests were happening simultaneously -- one on a charge of murder, another on a charge of conspiracy. No details on the third individual named in a warrant were immediately available from police.

Also under previous investigation, though: a former Fotis Dulos attorney who allegedly had been with him the morning his wife disappeared. Bond for Fotis Dulos has been set at $6 million; his arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Stamford.

Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss. CARRIE LUFT, ON BEHALF OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF JENNIFER DULOS

"I'm not surprised that the state decided to bring the charge," his current lawyer Pattis said Tuesday. "I haven't seen the warrant. I'll be surprised if they can win it. Mr. Dulos contends he was not involved and I don't think the evidence will show that he was."

For her part, Troconis' bond was set at $2 million. No details on her arraignment were availbale. News 4 has reached out to her attorney for comment.

Though he didn't comment on the murder allegation Tuesday, Pattis has denied his client had any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

Last year, Connecticut State Police released a 38-page arrest affidavit for Fotis Dulos laying out step-by-step their allegations of evidence tampering in his wife's disappearance. There were blood stains in his estranged wife's New Canaan home, missing vehicle seats, a mystery trip to an auto detailer and a license plate in a drain, among other reported pieces to the puzzle. Read the full affidavit below.

Fotis Dulos has denied the tampering charges that were filed against him. Most of his court hearings have been brief; and when he has spoken to the press, it has simply been to profess his love for his five children and say how much he misses them. The five children have been living with Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber, in her Upper East Side townhouse, supposedly under armed bodyguard protection, since their mother went missing. Fotis Dulos has been banned from any sort of contact with the kids.

Farber has filed for sole custody of the children; Fotis Dulos has battled her claim and recently sought to dissolve his divorce proceedings, arguing that his estranged wife has not been present to appear in court to propel them forward. As for what happened to Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos and his attorneys have offered a series of scenarios, including one where Jennifer Dulos ran off to punish him, like the female lead in the movie "Gone Girl."

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with NBC 4 New York, Fotis Dulos asked that the public wait for all the facts to come out.

"I know what I've done, I know what I haven't done," he told NBC 4 New York in July, about two months after his wife vanished.

In that interview, he sent his prayers to Jennifer's family, and said that any notion he wished her ill was "ludicrous."

"I had my differences with Jennifer like many people do when they go through a marriage, but that doesn’t mean that I wish her ill in any way ... I never wanted Jennifer out of the way, " he said.

Jennifer Dulos' family has eviscerated Fotis Dulos' defenses at every turn.