NYC Apartment Find of Dead 75-Year-Old Seated in Chair, Sealed Jars Sparks Full-Scale Probe

The discovery of a 75-year-old man dead in a chair in a Brooklyn apartment where canisters with biohazard labels, schematics and other potentially alarming drawings were also found has prompted a full-scale investigation as a precaution, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case and NYPD officials confirmed Thursday.

Police conducting a wellness check at a second-floor apartment on 101st Avenue in Cypress Hills shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday saw the dead man on the chair once they got inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how the man died. It's not clear if they know who he was, but his name has not been released.

Tests for radiation and toxic chemicals came back negative overnight, though some sealed jars still needed to be examined as of 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a senior law enforcement official.

There were no obvious hazardous materials noted initially, but officials stress the investigation is in its early stages. A substantial law enforcement presence was visible at the scene into the evening and overnight hours.

The NYPD's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI were assisting.