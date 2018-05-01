Sponsored
NYPD Finds New Leads in Cold Case Killing of Girl
New evidence in the investigation of the February, 1988 murder of 14 year old Christine Diefenbach in the Richmond Hill area of Queens. NYPD officials tells the NBC 4 I-Team the evidence is being examined, but would not identify exactly what it is. Jonathan Dienst reports. (Published 2 hours ago) New evidence in the investigation of the February, 1988 murder of 14 year old Christine Diefenbach in the Richmond Hill area of Queens. NYPD officials See More